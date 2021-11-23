Salman Khan Confirms Antim: The Final Truth Belongs To Him, Not Aayush Sharma

When the trailer of Antim: The Final Truth was unveiled, many fans of Salman Khan speculated that the superstar has only guest appearance in the film, and the film majorly belongs to Aayush Sharma. In his recent conversation with a leading daily, Salman quashed such rumours and said that Aayush is indeed a part of the film, but it belongs to his character.

"Everyone is saying this is Aayush's film. Aayush is in the film, but 'picture Paji ki hi hai' (the film belongs to the sardar)." In Antim, Salman is seen in an all-new avatar, a sardar cop.

When asked about playing the role of a sardar and how his friends reacted to his look, Salman said, "They loved it! When you see the film, you realise that it is a very kadak role. When you play a character, you need to look like a God and make them look like Gods. When you see a sardar, their height, their gaze, they look like gods! They look like warriors. So that is what I wanted in this film."

In the same interview, when Salman was asked about his experience of working with his brother-in-law Aayush, he said nonchalantly, "When I am working, there are no sisters, husbands, nothing matters."

Salman also lauded Mahesh Manjrekar's resilience and survival spirit and called him a fighter for shooting the film during his cancer treatment.

Antim is all set to hit the theatres on November 25, 2021. Apart from Salman and Aayush, the film also stars Mahima Makwana.