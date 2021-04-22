Salman Khan Comes To COVID-19 Frontline Workers' Aid

In the wake of the stressful COVID-19 pandemic situation, megastar Salman Khan has now come out to support the COVID-19 frontline workers. The actor has been providing food packets to the frontline workers amidst the Janta curfew. Salman's Being Haangryy trucks are distributing the packets for the workers between the Juhu and Worli areas of Mumbai.

For the unversed, the Hum Apke Hai Kon actor had also provided food to those who were severely affected by the first COVID-19 lockdown last year. Rahul Kanal, leader of the Yuva Sena who has been working on the initiative along with the superstar also spoke about the same. Talking to Mid-day he revealed, "Salman expressed his concern for the police officers, BMC staff and health workers on duty. Given their long work hours, he wondered how they would procure essentials since most shops are shut and the grocery stores are functioning in the stipulated four-hour window. Within 24 hours of our conversation, our food trucks hit the road."

He also spoke about the contents of the food packets that are being distributed to the COVID-19 frontline workers. He said, "Our kits include tea, mineral water, a pack of biscuits, and snacks that include upma or poha or vada pav or pav bhaji. We have also started a helpline number on which the frontline workers can call, and we'll travel to their area to serve them. It is Salman's way of thanking them for their sustained efforts. This will go on till May 15."

He also mentioned that the Tiger Zinda Hai actor immediately started this endeavour when the curfew was imposed from April 15. Meanwhile, the trailer of the actor's much-awaited movie Radhe has been finally released today. The trailer sent Salman's fans into a frenzy as soon as it was released.

The trailer of the same shows Salman Khan in the ever-entertaining avatar and has further raised the anticipation surrounding the movie. Disha Patani essays the role of his love interest while Randeep Hooda plays the main antagonist in the movie. The film has been helmed by Prabhu Deva and will hit the theatres as well as the OTT platform, ZEEPlex on May 13, 2021.