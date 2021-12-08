Salman Khan Gave Up Atrangi Re Title For Aanand L Rai On This Condition; Filmmaker Expresses Gratitude

Recently at the music launch of Atrangi Re, director Aanand L Rai narrated the story behind the title of his upcoming film which stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The filmmaker revealed that Atrangi Re title was registered by Salman Khan's production house and it was a gift to him from the superstar.

At the event when host Mandira Bedi asked him about how he came up with the title of the film and if it had to do with the kind of 'atrangi cinema' he's known for, Rai revealed, "Actually, we (him and Himanshu Sharma, writer and co-producer) had the title in our heads since over two years. However, when we went to register it, we came to know that Salman Bhai (Salman Khan) already had the rights to the title. However, when he came to know that we needed the title, Atrangi Re, for our film, he was kind enough to give it to us. So, we all are very grateful to him for the title."

Sara Ali Khan On Atrangi Re's OTT Release: My Initial Reaction Was Feeling Bad, Realised Aukaat Of An Actor

He further went on to add that Salman agreed to part with the title on the condition that Rai directs the film himself.

Akshay Kumar who was also present at the event shared his experience of working with the filmmaker and said, "Aanand ji ko dekh ke mujhe apne bachpan ki yaad aati hai. Ekdum bachhe jaise hain. Rote hain, ladte hain, jhagadte hain, kuch smaay ke liye gussa ho jaate hain baat nahi karte hain phir khaate hain peete hain. Khaate time khana shirt pe gira dete hain. Bilkul bachhe jaise hain. Maza aata hai inko dekh ke inki kahaniyan sunte huye (Aanand Ji reminds me of my childhood. He is just like a kid, he cries, fights and gets angry and then he goes and eats food. He also spills food on himself while eating. I enjoy watching him, listening to his stories)."

Sara Ali Khan Thinks Mom Amrita Singh Doesn't Like To Work With Her; Here's The Reason Why!

AR Rahman who has composed the music for Atrangi Re revealed that he kept the film's actors and characters in his minds for his tunes and shared, "Aanand told me a story how Akshay has a collection of songs that he plays to him, so I was like 'I have competition', and I need to make something really cool. He needs to be happy because he has a lot of choices, and that's how we made 'Garda Udda Diya' song. This song was created keeping Akshay in mind, his character and his presence on screen. For Dhanush's song, he has a pattern of words, how he writes in Hindi, English and Tamil, so 'Little Little' song was inspired by that. And for Sara, we saw the way she dances, so we had to give her a dance song and 'Chaka Chak' happened."

Atrangi Re is slated to release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24.