Sara Ali Khan Thinks Mom Amrita Singh Doesn't Like To Work With Her; Here's The Reason Why!

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Bollywood in Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath and has been winning hearts since then. In her recent interaction with a leading tabloid, the actress was asked about a possible collaboration between her and her mother Amrita Singh on screen in the future. To this, Sara said that she feels her mother doesn't like to work with her.

Explaining the reason behind the same, the Simmba actress said, "I don't think she likes to work with me. Because she is my mom, if there is a hair of mine on my face while the shot is on, she might say 'Cut' and try to put my hair straight. I have this visual of her wanting to make me look the best, as I am her daughter. I don't think I want to put her in such a situation."

She further added, "My mom feels you need to give your 100% to your work, only then will you be able to get anything back. She goes to work excited and comes back doubly excited. As soon as she returns home, she says, 'I had a lot of fun and did such good work.' Mom was an actor before she became a mom. She is still a fiery actor." For the unversed, Sara and Amrita have starred together only in a commercial.

Recently when Sara made an appearance on Agenda AajTak 2021, the actress shared the acting advice given to her by her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

"They always tell me that any film isn't just for two hours. It's at least a year. If you, as a human being and an actor, aren't excited about the film every day, then it doesn't matter what we say, you shouldn't do it. We are lucky that our work is our hobby. I don't feel any pressure of living up to my parents," the actress said at the event.

With respect to work, Sara will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.