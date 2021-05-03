Salman Khan And Kamaal Khan's Chartbuster Jugalbandi Takes The Music Scene By Storm Once Again With Radhe

Singer Kamaal Khan lent his vocals to the songs 'Seeti Maar' & 'Dil De Diya' of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and so far, the overall reactions to both the pieces have been overwhelmingly phenomenal.

Salman Khan and Kamaal Khan have always been a chartbuster jugalbandi. Their journey together began with 'O Oh Janejana', a song from the film Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, where Kamaal sang for Salman for the first time. The song was a blockbuster hit and is still the ultimate party song. Since then, the two have worked together on many projects.

Be it 'O Oh Janejana' or 'Munna Badnaam' from Dabangg 3, it has been proven repeatedly that the two churn out some of the big hits when they work together.

Kamaal Khan's voice seems to be the best voice for Salman Khan. He has a mesmerising voice that tends to have the power to enchant the listeners and enjoy his songs to the very core of them. He's a great vocalist who has entertained Salman Khan's fans and audiences with chartbuster songs over the last couple of decades now.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Distributes 5000 Food Packets To Frontline COVID-19 Warriors

Some of their songs together that are worth mentioning include 'Hiriye' (Race 3), 'Aithay Aa' (Bharat), 'Munna Badnaam' (Dabangg 3), among others.

ALSO READ: Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Trailer: Salman Khan's Undercover Cop Act Is A Treat For The Masses

Alongside Salman Khan, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited. The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.