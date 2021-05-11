Salman Khan Says Drugs Angle In Radhe Was Shot Before B-Town Drug Probe; 'I've Always Been Against Drugs'

Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has the superstar essaying the role of an undercover cop which sets out to bust the drugs nexus in the city. Recently, in a virtual press conference, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star opened up about the drugs angle in his film and clarified that it was shot before the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) probe into an alleged drug racket in Bollywood.

As per a report in Zoom, the Bollywood superstar was quoted as saying, "It has been a problem for a long time. Even before this drugs investigation took over Maharashtra, we had already completed shooting the film. But now it became relevant. I have always been against drugs. Here, people are misusing it. We have nieces and nephews who are very young and might get influenced."

He further added, "As soon as you take it (drugs), you are done...your body and mind both will want it so you will have to be ten times stronger. But most of them don't have that in them to do that. Families go through problems, then siblings go through problems. So in Radhe we have touched upon this subject...a man who goes on to clean up the city."

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has Salman Khan pitted against Randeep Hooda. The latter had earlier said in an interview that he is a part of the film only because of Salman.

"I respect Salman as a person and an actor. He has a certain way of working and since we have collaborated before, I am used to it and we had a lot of fun. I chased Salman in Kick and coached him in Sultan. This time, I'm testing him to see how much he has learnt from me as his character hunts for mine." Randeep also confirmed that he's never fond of playing negative roles but decided to give this one a nod since it would give him another opportunity to work with Salman Khan," Randeep was quoted as saying.

Helmed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in prominent roles. The action thriller was originally scheduled for a theatrical release in Eid 2020 but got delayed by a year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the film is all set to get a selected theatrical release and will be streaming on ZEEPlex and DTH platforms on May 13.