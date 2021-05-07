Salman Khan To Extend Financial Support To 25000 Film Industry Workers Amid The Second Wave Of COVID-19

Amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, many celebrities from Bollywood are coming forward to help those affected by this health crisis. From urging people to get vaccinated and follow all the necessary precautionary measures to sharing information related to COVID-19 on their respective social media handles, everyone is trying to best to lend a helping hand during these trying times.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan too, has offered to extend financial aid to Bollywood workers including technicians, make-up artists, stuntmen and spotboys as the pandemic has adversely affected the entertainment industry with many shootings being halted.

As per a report in ETimes, the actor will be donating Rs 1500 each to 25,000 workers. The news was confirmed by Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari.

He was quoted as saying, "We have sent Salman Khan a list of names of the people in need and he has agreed to deposit the money."

Tiwari further revealed that a list of 35,000 senior citizen workers has been sent to Yash Raj Films and they have agreed to help in principle. The production house will be paying Rs 5000 and a monthly ration for a family of four. Both, Salman and YRF will deposit the money after going through the list and verifying the account details.

Last year too, the actor had transferred funds into the accounts of daily wage workers from the film industry during the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, recently, Salman won hearts with his kind gesture towards COVID-19 frontline workers when he distributed 5000 food packets to them by collaborating with the famous Mumbai-based restaurant Bhaijaanz Kitchen. The superstar was seen tasting the food and inspecting the packaging before sending them for distribution.

Further, the actor's production house recently announced that they will be donate earnings from Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai towards COVID-19 relief. The film is slated to hit the big screens and release simultaneously on ZEEPlex and OTT platforms on May 13.