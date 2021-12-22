Sara Ali Khan Recalls The Worst Criticism She Received For Love Aaj Kal; Says 'That Was Pretty Rude'

Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan had received negative reviews and bombed at the box office. Recently when Sara made an appearance on 'Koffee Shots With Karan', the actress was asked to talk about the worst criticism she has ever received for her performance in a movie.

The Kedarnath actress told Karan, "I think Mr Kamaal R Khan said that I have been exposed after Love Aaj Kal. That was pretty rude."

Sara Ali Khan On Atrangi Re's OTT Release: My Initial Reaction Was Feeling Bad, Realised Aukaat Of An Actor

Karan also asked her to give a piece of advice that she would like to give to Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan for their respective debuts in Bollywood. Speaking about her half-sibling Taimur, Sara said, "I think he has got it. He is a star." When Karan reminded her that he was five years old and 'has not got it', the actress got flustered and added, "Oh my God, I don't know what to say. Why am I so bad?"

She also had some words of wisdom for her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan when it came to stepping into the film industry. "Ibrahim is older, so I guess I would probably tell him the same thing my parents always told me, to stay balanced and have a sense of yourself external to the films," Sara told KJo. For those who ain't aware, Ibrahim is working as an assistant director on Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Sara Ali Khan On Age-Gap Controversy Between Her And Akshay Kumar: I Trust My Director With The Casting



Sara Ali Khan is currently promoting her upcoming film Atrangi Re which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The Aanand L Rai directorial is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.