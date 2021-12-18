Shah Rukh Khan Has Envisioned THIS For His Son Aryan Khan's Professional Front?

The month of October was nothing less than a nightmare for superstar Shah Rukh Khan's family. The entire family faced a tumultuous time after the actor's son Aryan Khan was arrested in an alleged drug case by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau). Aryan finally got bail on October 28 but still, he along with his family members have been keeping a low profile. Now the latest development is that since the star kid is taking baby steps to get his life back on track especially on the professional forefront, his father has envisioned a suitable plan for him.

A news report in BollywoodLife states that Aryan Khan wanted to go abroad and attend the masterclasses in filmmaking but that will unfortunately not be possible immediately. This is because the star kid had to submit his passport to the NCB officials reportedly as a part of his bail condition. However, Aryan will still be focused on learning the nuances of filmmaking before he makes his speculated Bollywood debut.

The report added that Aryan Khan will be learning the intricate methods of filmmaking from India and will be associated with one of the biggest production houses on the block. The report went on to add that since Shah Rukh Khan shares a close equation with both Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films and Karan Johar of Dharma Productions, there are chances that the star kid will be collaborating with either of the two production houses. Reportedly, Aryan has also been seen visiting Yash Raj Films' office that has led to the rumours that he may be assisting in his father's upcoming ambitious project Pathan.

Apart from this, Karan Johar is also working on some of his big-budgeted projects like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Takht. So it will not be a surprise if one hears a buzz of Aryan Khan assisting KJo in one of these movies. Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is also assisting Karan in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It was earlier reported that Shah Rukh Khan has been extremely protective of his son ever since his bail and is leaving no stone unturned to keep him mentally healthy and occupied.