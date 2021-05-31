Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Pathan's Second Schedule Shoot To Begin Soon?

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan remains one of the most awaited films of next year. The movie is helmed by Siddharth Anand and is being produced by Yash Raj Films. The team of the film had finished shooting for the first schedule of the same earlier this year but before they could begin rolling the second schedule, the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed due to the onset of the second wave. However, the fans of the megastar can breathe a sigh of relief as the makers are planning to start shooting for the second schedule soon.

According to a news report in Mid-Day, a source has revealed the makers of Pathan are expecting the Maharashtra government to allow the shootings to resume after June 15, 2021. For the unversed, the COVID-19 lockdown has now been extended till June 15 that has resulted in all the shootings still at a halt. The source added that the producers of the movie, Yash Raj Films have also taken up the task to get all the crew members of the movie vaccinated before the second schedule shoot can begin.

The source said, "Some members of Pathan crew have received their jabs, the majority will be vaccinated over the next week. Buzz in the industry is that the government will give a green signal to shoots after June 15. That way, the team will be ready to begin filming in a bio-bubble. The production house is treading carefully, given the impact of the second wave, and will film the portions entirely inside the Yash Raj studio in Andheri."

Talking about the movie, it will also star Deepika Padukone as the female protagonist. Shah Rukh and Deepika will be reuniting for the movie after their last 2014 movie Happy New Year. Pathan will have John Abraham essaying the role of the main antagonist. Not only this, but the movie will have a blockbuster cameo from Salman Khan. The superstar will be making a grand entry in the climax of the movie and will join hands with SRK's Pathan to fight the baddies.