shahid-kapoor-disappoints-fans-as-he-picks-kabir-singh-over-jab-we-met

Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh are two of the most popular films of actor Shahid Kapoor, and we must say that both of his characters 'Aditya' and 'Kabir' garnered love from netizens. However, despite receiving love in abundance, Shahid's character 'Kabir' was also called out by many netizens, because it reminded them of 'toxic masculinity'.

Recently, during 'Ask me anything' session on Twitter, when a netizen asked Shahid to choose between Kabir Singh and Jab We Met, Sasha chose his blockbuster movie Kabir Singh, which was a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. And guess what? His reply has offended his fans.

A netizen wrote, "Please stop endorsing such movies @shahidkapoor. For the love of women please stop."

Another netizen wrote, "Kabir over JWM? Really? Face with tears of joy

Oh.. if he's choosing it as career wise then maybe otherwise it's not close to JWM."

"Jab we met had a better story than kabir Singh. Better to disown a person like Kabir who raises hand on his girlfriend but Aditya is for keeps," wrote another netizen.

One more netizen wrote, "Waiting for feminists to outrage on this like "you know what shahid kapoor? you are the Anshuman in real life. And am glad Geet chose her Aditya (Saif) over you."

"With all due respect to Kabir Singh's efforts and character, for me your answer makes no sense. As a character, we all loved Jab We Met so much more than Kabir, reason that it wasn't a Remake, but an all Original character played so beautifully. Was a movie having meaning," replied another netizen on Shahid's tweet.

Shahid didn't react to netizens' outrage over his choice and soon he signed out.

What's your thought on Shahid's reply? Tell us in the comments section below.