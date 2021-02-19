shahid-kapoor-feels-mira-rajput-looks-too-young-to-be-a-mother-of-two

Actor Shahid Kapoor couldn't stop gushing over his wife Mira Rajput's new Instagram video, wherein she is seen endorsing a hairdresser to ensure the safety and hygiene of her children, Misha and Zain. In the video, Mira is looking flawless and her actor-hubby was quick to shower her with sweet compliments.

Shahid wrote, "Looking way too young to be a mommy of 2." As expected, as soon as Shahid commented on Mira's video, fans started hailing the former and Mira as one of the sweetest couples of B-town. It's not the first time when Mira and Shahid have left their Instagram followers awwing over their bonding.

Recently, Mira was all over the headlines owing to her recent Instagram pictures, wherein she looked drop dead gorgeous. She attended her best friend's wedding and kept her fans updated with her several stunning looks.

Shahid, on the other side, is busy shooting for his next project- a quirky drama thriller series directed by Raj and DK, which will mark his digital debut on Amazon Prime Video. Speaking about the project, Shahid had earlier said in a statement, "I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can't wait to share this series with the audience."

Before kickstarting this project, Shahid wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Jersey- Hindi remake of a Telugu sports drama of the same name. The film also casts Mrunal Thakur and his father Pankaj Kapur in key roles. It will hit the theatres on November 5, 2021.

