Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Reveals The Story Behind The Scar On Her Forehead

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is quite active on her social media page. She often conducts interactive sessions with her followers on her Instagram page wherein she shares some interesting details about her personal life with them.

During one such 'Ask Me Anything' session recently, a fan asked Mira the story behind the scar on her forehead. For the unversed, the celebrity wife has a small scar on the left side of forehead which can be seen in many of her pictures on her Instagram page.

Speaking about it, Mira revealed that she got that scar when she was a kid. "So I was three, like all kids, jumping on the bed. I fell, hit the corner of the bed and then I got this mark," she told the fan. Another netizen asked her to share her hubby Shahid Kapoor's most annoying habit, to which she responded by saying, "He makes a zillion typos. I have to really figure out what he is saying but now, I have kind of understood what he means when he says something else," further adding that she loves everything about him.

During the session, Mira revealed that she has a crush on South African cricketer AB de Villiers. On being asked to name her favourite family member, Mira replied, "This is a very easy one for me. I love my sisters, my mom, my kids, my husband, but my favourite family member is my dad. I love you, dad!"

Another Instagram user asked who among her and Shahid wins arguments more often. She replied, "Me! Who else?"

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Misha in 2016. Two years later, Shahid and Mira were blessed with a baby boy, Zain.

