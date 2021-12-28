Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Fly Together To The Maldives For New Year Vacation, See Pics

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra flew together to the Maldives for their New Year celebration on Tuesday. The actors, who are rumoured to be dating each other, were snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. Days after the Kiara was spotted at Sidharth’s residence, the duo headed for their romantic getaway and will be ringing in New Year 2022 together.

Kiara kept it casual in a pink oversized sweatshirt dress while Sidharth opted for an olive green shirt and black trousers. The Shershah couple waved at the photographers at the arrival gate, before walking in. Even though the couple has been tight-lipped about their relationship status, fans couldn’t contain their excitement as soon as the aforementioned photos and videos for Kiara and Sidharth went viral on social media. Take a look!

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara wowed one and all with their onscreen chemistry in Shershah. The highly successful film was directed by Vishnu Varadhan and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment. It was based on Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra and also features Shiv Pandit, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles.

In an earlier interview with HT in November, Sidharth had opened up about his wedding plans and said, “I feel it is something that will take its course. That film production has not happened yet. I don’t have the story, script, or cast ready for that. As and when it happens, or falls into my lap, I will let everyone else know." On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra is currently busy with his action film Yodha. The action entertainer also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles.