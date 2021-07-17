Taapsee Pannu On Turning Producer: The Idea Is Tell Good Stories & Provide Opportunities To Other Actors

Taapsee Pannu recently dropped a pleasant surprise when she announced that she is starting her own production house Outsiders Films to back quality content. The actress also announced her first film titled Blurr under the banner.

In a recent tete-a-tete with Spotboye, the actress who was last seen in Haseen Dillruba, spoke at length about her decision to venture into production at this stage in her career.

The entertainment portal quoted Taapsee as saying, "It was not a sudden decision at all. I had been advised to turn producer for some time now. But I wasn't sure. I knew being an actor I wouldn't have the mindspace to divert into being a full-time producer and wanted to make sure that I was psychologically prepared to have full control over the films I was producing."

She added, "I wanted a partner who had the expertise to handle the financial-practical side of production while I took care of the creative side. That's when I got my friend Pranjal Khandhdiya on board. I worked with him as an actor when he was part of Sony Pictures. I could see his level of efficiency and professionalism."

Taapsee revealed that Pranjal who suggested this partnership and said, "I think I'd have been insane to refuse it. With him by my side I know I could totally rely on him to handle the production while I could focus on my acting and the creative aspects of production."

The Pink actress said that it took her and Pranjal a year to lock in their first production and a couple of other projects in the future.

Speaking about her priorities as a producer, Taapsee said that she didn't turn one to create opportunites for herself as an actor.

"I don't think I needed to turn producer to create opportunities for myself as an actor. I don't think I lacked opportunities before I turned producer. But yes, one of my targets as a producer is to create opportunities for other actors like me who who come in from the outside and take years to find opportunities. It took me a decade to establish myself. This (the production house) would help some actors to get a platform, so they can make headway quicker than me. The idea is to tell good stories and provide opportunities to other actors," Taapsee told the portal.

She further added, "A lot of actors turn co-producers to take a cut in the box office profits. I am not doing that. I am only producing the films where I will have full control, and where me and Pranjal would be able to make the kind of films we believe in."

Meanwhile, Taapsee has some interesting projects including Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Dobaara, Shabaash Mithu, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan and Blurr.