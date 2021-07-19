Taapsee Pannu Says She Didn't Start A Production House To Tackle Nepotism; 'Then You Become The Other Extreme'

After enthralling us with her captivating performances in films, Taapsee Pannu recently revealed that she is venturing into production as well and announced her banner Outsiders Films. The actress in a recent interview, said that her production house wasn't formed with the purpose of tackling nepotism in the industry.

On being asked if her new production house would be a platform for outsiders, the actress said that she will be equally biased if she gives work only to them.

Taapsee told Hindustan Times that she has always considered the tag of 'outsider' with pride and continued, "I never claimed that I will give work to outsiders. I did not say that. I said 'I need to give back to people who made me who I am today - the industry and audience.' I have always taken this tag of 'outsider' with pride. I genuinely feel the outsider's view is better. I think I have been able to pull of the kind of films I did because I had a regular 'outsider' life till now. I take that as a compliment."

The actress said that her production house will give opportunity to someone who genuinely deserves the work irrespective of their background.

"If I start thinking that I will only give work to outsiders, then I will be like those peopl who give work only to star kids. I will be equally biased, and it won't be fair. I will give opportunity to someone who genuinely deserves the work, regardless of the background. I do not think that it is fair. Outsiders Films was not made to to tackle nepotism. Then you become the other extreme," the tabloid quoted the Badla actress was quoted.

Meanwhile, Taapsee has already announced her first film titled Blurr under her production house which stars her and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles. The thriller will be helmed by Ajay Bahl who had earlier directed films like BA Pass and Section 375. Blurr has already hit the shooting floors in Nainital.