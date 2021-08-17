Taliban's Control Over Afghanistan: Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, Farhan Akhtar & Others React To The Chaos

Ever since Taliban took over Afghanistan, many netizens expressed grief towards the men, women and child of the country. There's chaos all around the country, and social media is buzzing with its disturbing pictures, wherein thousands of people were seen rushing to airport to leave the country.

Just like the rest of the world, many Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to express their concern over Taliban's control over Afghanistan.

Kangana Ranaut who is known to speak her mind shared her thoughts on Taliban's control over Afghanistan and wrote on her Instagram page, "Today we watch silently, tomorrow this can happen with us as well."

Actor Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "The only thing the powers of the world need to talking about right now is how to help innocent Afghans. Not in days and time to come. NOW."

Actress Swara Bhasker tweeted, "We can't be okay with Hindutva terror & be all shocked & devastated at Taliban terror.. & We can't be chill with #Taliban terror; and then be all indignant about #Hindutva terror! Our humanitarian & ethical values should not be based on identity of the oppressor or oppressed. Let me rephrase! The #Taliban doesn't deserve our nuance .. notwithstanding American Imperialism which is wrong and must be critiqued. But Taliban does not deserve nuance. Recognise their many many evils and wrongdoings!"

Actor Sonu Sood also took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Afghanistan Stay Strong. Whole world is praying for you 🙏."

Actress Rhea Chakraborty posted an Instagram story, wherein she wrote, "While women around the globe fight for pay parity, women in Afghanistan are being sold - They have become the pay. Heartbroken to see the condition of women and minorities in Afghanistan. Urge the global leaders to stand up to this! Women are human too."

We hope that the people of Afghanistan come out of this terrible situation soon.