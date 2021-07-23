Tokyo Olympics 2021: Salman Khan & Akshay Kumar Share Special Message For Indian Athletics

The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo are underway from today July 23, 2021. Bollywood celebs Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have shared a special message in support of Indian sportspersons, who are taking part in the Tokyo Olympics.

Akshay Kumar took his Twitter account and expressed his support for the team. The actor was tagged by Union Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, to share an encouraging message for the Indian team.

Sharing a video of himself, Akshay wrote, "Tokyo Olympics mein Bharat ke jaanbaz khiladiyon ka hausla ham sabko milkar badhana hai. Mujhe yakeen hai hamari dher saari encouragement aur duaon se hamare khiladi Tokyo Olympics mein hamare desh ka naam roshan karenge (We collectively have to cheer for our brave Indian players who are taking part in Tokyo Olympics. I trust our encouragement and prayers will help them make our country proud)."

The actor went on to nominate others in the caption, he wrote, "Thank you Anurag ji for nominating me. I'm cheering for Team India at #Tokyo2020 Olympics. Are you? I nominate: @KhiladiGroup1 @RanchiAkkians @Akkistaan @RajasthanAkkian @AKFansGroup @TamilAkkians @SILCHAR_AKKIANS @CHENNAIAKKIANS @MumbaiAkkians @VeerAkkians. #Cheer4India."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan also shared a sweet and simple message. In the video shared on Twitter, the actor can be heard saying, "Best of luck our Indian Olympic team, for the Tokyo Olympics. Here's my victory punch. Cheer for India."

He added in the tweet, "I join the campaign to support our Indian Olympic team ... #Tokyo2020. I accept the challenge given by @KirenRijiju #HumaraVictoryPunch."

The Tokyo Olympics this year has been deemed as the first-ever "gender-balanced" games by netizens. While there are many athletes to watch out for and support, some of the Indian women athletes include Mary Kom (Boxing), PV Sindhu (Badminton), Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling), Bhavani Devi (Fencing), Deepika Kumari (Archery) and Dutee Chand (Women's 100m and 200m track event).