Tribhanga Actor Mithila Palkar Introduces Her Parents For The First Time On Her Social Media, See Pic

Mithila Palkar has been living with her grandparents for the past 17 years in Mumbai. The actress had earlier revealed that she moved to live in Dadar with her maternal grandparents due to inconveniences in travelling after initially living in Vasai with her parents. Mithila regularly shares pictures with her grandparents and has also spoken about her experience of staying with them.

And now, the Tribhanga actor has shared a picture with her parents for the first time on her Instagram handle. Mithila revealed that she would often get asked about her family and hence, she decided to heed the request of her fans.

The 28-year-old shared an adorable picture where she is seen posing with her parents and sister. She introduced her family and wrote, “La Familia - for all those who asked on my AMA! Say hello to my birth givers and carriers of fantastic genes ♥️ P.S.: The two others you’ve seen already :)” Take a look at the post below:

For the unversed, Mithila had recently opened up about her 93-year-old grandfather surviving COVID-19 last year. Palkar had shared, “I struggled explaining the pandemic to Bhau, my grandfather. He had a hundred questions–'Why aren’t you going out?’, 'How will you work?’ So I explained, 'We won’t go out. We’ll all be together.’ He was happy I’d be spending more time with him.”

On the professional front, Mithila Palkar will be making her Telugu debut opposite Vishwak Sen in the yet-untitled remake of Tamil romantic comedy, Oh My Kadavule. The actress is currently busy shooting for the film in Hyderabad. The young diva who is known for her web series Little Things and Girl in The City, was last seen in Netflix’s Tribhnaga along with actors Kajol and Tanvi Azmi.

ALSO READ: Mithila Palkar Opens Up About Her 93-Year-Old Grandfather Surviving COVID-19

ALSO READ: Mithila Palkar Pays Moving Tribute To Her Karwaan Co-Star Irrfan Khan; Sings For The Late Actor