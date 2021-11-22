    For Quick Alerts
      Trolls Attack Alia Bhatt Over Her Risqué Blouse That She Paired Up With Yellow Lehenga At Her Friend's Wedding

      Recently, actress Alia Bhatt spotted at her friend Anushka Ranjan's sangeet ceremony, wherein she was seen in a yellow lehenga. While the actress looked every bit pretty, her risqué blouse grabbed everyone's attention. Unfortunately, her experiment with her blouse didn't go down well with many of her fans, and they criticised her fashion choice.

      A netizen wrote, "Indian clothing like these ones are more vulgar then any clothing in the world. What's a point of wearing Lehnga with such blouses. 👎"

      Another netizen wrote, "Trying to surpass Hollywood, not fitting for the Indian woman image."

      "Did like the cut of the choli ....it's really looking bad. Lehenga is Beautiful but I don't like it the blouse at all," wrote another user.

      One more user expressed her disappointment towards Alia's outfit and wrote, "Fashion disaster of the year award goes to.... MISS ALIA BHATTT🏆."

      Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan's Wedding: Inside Photos Go Viral; Alia, Vaani, Athiya Turn Heads

      Alia's lehenga was designed by none other than the ace designer Manish Malhotra.

      With respect to work, Alia will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, which marks her Telugu and southern debut. The film also stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in prominent roles.

      She has also Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Karan Johar's Rani Aur Rocky Ki Prem Kahani, Jasmeet K Reen's Darlings, Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.

      Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor To Tie The Knot In An Intimate Ceremony Next Year In January?

      Read more about: alia bhatt anushka ranjan trolls
      Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 17:24 [IST]
      X