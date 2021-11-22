Trolls Attack Alia Bhatt Over Her Risqué Blouse That She Paired Up With Yellow Lehenga At Her Friend's Wedding

Recently, actress Alia Bhatt spotted at her friend Anushka Ranjan's sangeet ceremony, wherein she was seen in a yellow lehenga. While the actress looked every bit pretty, her risqué blouse grabbed everyone's attention. Unfortunately, her experiment with her blouse didn't go down well with many of her fans, and they criticised her fashion choice.

A netizen wrote, "Indian clothing like these ones are more vulgar then any clothing in the world. What's a point of wearing Lehnga with such blouses. 👎"

Another netizen wrote, "Trying to surpass Hollywood, not fitting for the Indian woman image."

"Did like the cut of the choli ....it's really looking bad. Lehenga is Beautiful but I don't like it the blouse at all," wrote another user.

One more user expressed her disappointment towards Alia's outfit and wrote, "Fashion disaster of the year award goes to.... MISS ALIA BHATTT🏆."

Alia's lehenga was designed by none other than the ace designer Manish Malhotra.

With respect to work, Alia will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, which marks her Telugu and southern debut. The film also stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in prominent roles.

She has also Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Karan Johar's Rani Aur Rocky Ki Prem Kahani, Jasmeet K Reen's Darlings, Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.

