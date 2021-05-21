Ranbir Kapoor As A Teen In Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Throwback Movie Event Will Leave You Stunned

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had created magic together with their infectious chemistry in the 2016 movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. However, it seems that their connection goes long back as a throwback video has been going viral from an event from Aishwarya's 1999 film Aa Ab Laut Chalen that has a teenage Ranbir making an appearance in the same. For the unversed, the movie was helmed by Ranbir's father and late actor Rishi Kapoor and the Rockstar actor had also worked as an assistant director in the same.

Talking about the same, the video has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor in it. However, what is unmissable is a teenage Ranbir wearing formal attire and helping his father by holding a flower bouquet. Take a look at the same.

The video also has Aishwarya talking about her experience while working in the movie. Going by the caption of the post, the event was from the audio release of the movie. The film was the only project that Rishi Kapoor had directed. It also starred Akshaye Khanna and Rajesh Khanna in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolved around an ambitious young man who decides to settle abroad only to realize that the experience is not that pleasant as he had expected.

Meanwhile, it is not a hidden fact that the fans had gone gaga over Aishwarya and Ranbir's chemistry in the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The movie was directed by Karan Johar and also starred Anushka Sharma in the lead role. In an earlier interview with a publication, Ranbir had also spoken about his experience working with the Devdas actress.

Ranbir Kapoor who had quite a fan-boy moment while working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had revealed in the interview that he had initially thought that the latter would refuse to work with him. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor had said, "I thought she would say no and wouldn't act with me." Ranbir had also called working with Aishwarya a historic moment in his career.