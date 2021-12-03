Tadap Movie Review: Ahan Shetty's Intense Act Tries To Make This Blaring Tale Of Heartbreak Stay Afloat

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria, Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra Director: Milan Luthria

Debutante Ahan Shetty had big shoes to fill when he was roped in for this Hindi remake of the Telugu flick RX100. The actor also does supreme justice to the film, especially while emoting the heartbreak and action sequences. However, one wishes the writing and screenplay of the movie, Tadap had been an equally helpful catalyst in making the film strike a chord. Instead, it takes one on an extremely loud and borderline toxic and obsessive tale of love, heartbreak and betrayal.

What's Yay: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria along with the supporting star cast's performances, soundtracks, cinematography and the locations

What's Nay: Plotline, shoddy writing and screenplay, overstretched action sequences

Story

Ishana (Ahan Shetty) falls head over heels in love with Ramisa (Tara Sutaria). His world turns upside down when fate leads him to be separated from his ladylove. His only solace is his adopted father figure Daddy (Saurabh Shukla) who tries to prevent him from spiralling down to self-destruction. However, a cruel revelation makes the protagonist cross all boundaries in his passionate rage for love.

Direction

Milan Luthria tried to curate a heartfelt story of heartbreak and tragedy based on a real-life incident but what follows is a toxic tale of extreme self-destruction, betrayal, unhealthy attachment and all the things that are not the definition of a 'passionate love' anymore in today's times. The protagonist's storyline though is indeed tragic might struggle to connect with the audience because it looks like a shoddy concoction of Kabir Singh and Radhe from Tere Naam. The screenplay especially falters in the second half despite the divulging of the main twist.

Except for the endearing relationship between the characters of Daddy and Ishana, there is no depth in the interplay between the other characters. The writing by Rajat Arora tries to relive the audience to the era of the hero crossing all the boundaries for his unrequited love but none of the actions or the events has a strong sense of connectivity. The dialogues are over the top to establish the male protagonist as this epitome of tragedy but it only laboriously adds to the pace of the movie.

Some of the action sequences seem stretched and add a little too much morbid in the movie. The twists and turns though interesting, could've struck a chord with a more nuanced plotline. Tadap's ideation of an ill-fated lover blinded by the garb of his 'passionate' love to the various conspiracies and brutality brewing near him doesn't tug at your heartstrings. Such stories of the tragic hero beating himself after heartbreak in love was a hit in the days gone by but Tadap struggles to bring in that same effect.

Performances

The performances are one of the majorly good aspects of the film. Ahan Shetty goes tooth and nail to transform himself into a tragic action hero. The actor in his debut film landed a meaty role and he has well understood the gravity of the same. Shetty particularly shines in the action sequences and the high octane emotional scenes. He could be seen struggling with the romantic and light-hearted parts with the dialogue delivery but nevertheless, his overall act looks nuanced and confident. Needless to say, Ahan does full justice to the catastrophic character of Ishana.

Talking about Tara Sutaria, she had ample room to perform due to varied layers to her character. As compared to her previous filmography, the actress has pushed herself to bring out the free-spiritedness, spunk and boldness of Ramisa. Tara particularly shines in the second half with her range. However, a better plotline could've amplified her efforts.

Saurabh Shukla is as usual a treat to behold. He's a delight to watch in his portions and his performance is endearing and sincere. Kumud Mishra as a shrewd politician delivers a convincing act and shines bright amidst the star cast. Sumit Gulati as Ishana's best pal adds some light moments in the movie.

Technical Aspects

The cinematography by Ragul Dharuman vividly captures the picturesque locales of Mussoorie. The action sequences have also been intricately captured. The stunts though a little far-fetched have been well choreographed by Stefan Ritcher, Simon Van Lammeran and Ashraf Sheikh.

Music

The music by Pritam is one of the prime high points of the movie. The songs 'Tumse Zyada' crooned by Arijit Singh and 'Tere Siva' sung by Shilpa Rao are catchy and will strike a chord with music lovers. The background score adds the right amount of intensity to the plotline. Needless to say, Tadap has won big with the soundtrack.

Verdict

Watch this one for debutante Ahan Shetty's honest efforts. The movie has its shortcomings but also boasts of an impressive soundtrack. We give Tadap 2.5 out of 5 stars.