alia-bhatt-flaunts-her-huge-wedding-ring-as-she-graces-koffee-with-karan-with-ranveer-singh

2022 belongs to Alia Bhatt! In the beginning of the year, she was all over the headlines owing to her exceptional work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Then, she got married to her longtime beau Ranbir Kapoor and now, she has become the hot topic of discussion owing to her pregnancy. Recently, Alia announced her pregnancy with Ranbir on her Instagram page and sent her fans in a tizzy.

Amid all the hullabaloo, Alia shared a few pictures from her recent photoshoot on Instagram, wherein she is seen donning a huge ring. No brownie points for guessing that it's none other than her wedding ring!

She is seen wearing a pink-coloured bodycon dress, which has red hearts printed on it with stylish cuts.

Recently, Karan shared the teaser of the seventh season of Koffee With Karan, wherein Alia is seen wearing the same dress. Going by the teaser, Alia will be seen making an appearance on Koffee With Karan with Ranveer Singh.

Interestingly, Alia and Ranveer will soon be seen together in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is helmed by Karan Johar. The film is expected to arrive in theatres on February 10, 2023.

Apart from it, Alia has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which marks her first on-screen collaboration with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

Currently, Alia is busy with the shooing of her first Hollywood project Heart Of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles.