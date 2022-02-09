Deepika Padukone On Her Journey In Bollywood: I Grew, Evolved & Accepted Myself & That Reflected In My Choices

Deepika Padukone who made a smashing entry in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan's reincarnation drama Om Shanti Om in 2007, clocks 15 years in the film industry in 2022. In a career spanning more than a decade, the actress has dabbled with different genres and given us several memorable characters.

In her recent interaction with Firstpost, Deepika was asked if she feels that has reached a position where she can carry films on her shoulder alone. To which she replied that a little bit of love, appreciation, and acceptance that she gets from fans and the audience helps her in winning half the battle while she has won the other half by coming on her own, and wanting to live her truth and a life that is honest and authentic.

Siddhant Chaturvedi On Romancing Deepika Padukone In Gehraiyaan: In My Head, I Was Like 'Wow'

She said that she is confortable in doing that as it helps her in picking the characters that she chooses. Speaking about completing 15 years in the industry, Deepika said that she has seen her share of ups and downs.

"I was given the most glorious debut any actor could have got to, then going through a career lull where I was confused to understand who I am and what is that I want to do - That reflected in my poor choices, and from there, I grew, evolved, and accepted myself, and that started reflecting in my choices and performances. It has been a journey of growth and evolution," Deepika told the portal.

In the same chat, the Pathan actress also said that it's her conscious decision to pick up versatile roles. Expressing her gratitude, she said that she has worked hard to reach where she is today and values that place. Deepika told the news portal that she wants to use the platform constructively and wisely.

Valentine's Day 2022: Iconic On-Screen Couples In Hindi Cinema Who Redefined Love For Us

She was quoted as saying, "I ask myself how do I push the needle, push the envelope, or do things differently than what people have seen, I evaluate what I am giving back to people. I choose films that can impact and change people's life, apart from entertaining them - Cinema is a powerful medium."

Deepika Padukone is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan, a domestic noir which is a modern take on relationships.