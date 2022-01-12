Deepika Padukone On Shah Rukh's Pathan, Prabhas' Project-K, Hrithik's Fighter & Others: I Am Ready To Conquer

Deepika Padukone has several projects slated to be released in this and upcoming year. She has Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter, Prabhas-starrer Project-K, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer The Intern, etc. In her recent tete-a-tete with Lifestyle Asia, when Deepika was asked how she looks at an array of her upcoming projects, she said, "Well, I'm just ready to conquer. That's really my state of mind."

When asked to elaborate her statement, she said, "I would say conquer the next height or the next peak which is again exciting and also challenging in its own way. Scaling a new height or conquering a new challenge is what I'm looking forward to now."

She further said that her father Prakash Padukone has always told her that getting to the top is easier than being there.

Deepika Padukone Fails At Her Hair Flip, Husband Ranveer Singh Is Nevertheless Mesmerized

"Getting to the top is much easier than actually being able to stay there and survive there. And that's the journey I'm on, that's the journey I've been on for the last couple of years. Therefore I think one needs to constantly challenge themselves and also challenge what is thrown at them to be able to scale new heights," added the Piku actress.

In the same interview, when Deepika was asked what keeps her focus on her work intact, she said that she loves to challenge the system.

Deepika Padukone On Being Called Queen Bee And Numero Uno: Not Something That I Would Ignore Or Brush Aside

"When I say challenge the system, I don't mean to rebel. I mean to observe how things have functioned for years, what are the things that people have done historically and how can I do it in my own way. How can I constantly keep pushing the limits of what I have done or also of what people have done? How can I push those limits, how can I push those boundaries and how can I pave a new path for an entire younger generation or a newer generation that will follow? So, constantly pushing the boundaries is the thing for me," said Deepika.