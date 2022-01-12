Deepika Padukone Fails At Her Hair Flip, Husband Ranveer Singh Is Nevertheless Mesmerized

Deepika Padukone often entices her fans by sharing some delightful pictures of herself on her social media handle. The actress recently tried to join in the popular hair flip trend that often makes for some fun pictures. However, Deepika failed at the same and showed a glimpse of it on her Instagram handle.

Talking about the same, Deepika Padukone shared a picture wherein she can be sporting a messy side hairdo. Despite this, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress looks stunning while flaunting her flawless and exotic skin. Deepika captioned the post stating, "Tried doing 'that hair thing' people do and failed miserably!#hairflip #epicfail" along with some laughing emojis. Take a look at her post.

However, Deepika Padukone's husband and actor Ranveer Singh had an epic reaction to the post despite his wife's failed attempt at a hair flip. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor who's always mesmerized by his lovely wife, commented on the post saying, "Teri Zulfon Mein Khoya Rahoon" along with some kisses and a red heart emoji. Well, Ranveer never fails to hype up his wife, shelling out major hubby goals.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Lifestyle Asia, Deepika Padukone spoke about being labelled as 'Numero Uno' and 'Queen Bee' when it comes to her glorious film career. On this, the actress said, "It's not something that I would ignore or brush aside because it is definitely flattering, it's definitely a compliment because these are certainly very flattering adjectives and also not something that has fallen onto my lap." The Om Shanti Om actress added that she makes sure that she never let these things get into her head. The actress had further said, "Having said that, I acknowledge it, I recognize it, but at the same time, I hope that, and I know that I haven't let it get to my head because if it had, my parents or my family and friends by now would have told me. But I hope that it never gets to my head. I hope that I'm able to continue to put my head down and continue to go on this journey and this path that I have set for myself."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in the Amazon Prime Video movie, Gehraiyaan. She also has big films like Project K, Pathan and Fighter on her kitty. Apart from this, the actress will be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern.