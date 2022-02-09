Gehraiyaan Song Beqaaboo: This Peppy Track Shares Blossoming Romance Between Deepika And Siddhant

After sharing the soulful title track and the upbeat song 'Doobey' from Gehraiyaan, the makers of the movie have now shared another catchy song titled 'Beqaaboo' from the movie. The song is picturized on the blossoming romance between Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's characters in the film. The track is the perfect release for the ongoing Valentine's week as it gives you the vibe of newfound love.

Talking about the same, the track 'Beqaaboo' sees Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi painting the town red with their passionate love. From sharing romantic dates to some mushy moments, the two do it all. Needless to say, the duo's infectious chemistry is a visual treat to behold and forms one of the main highlights of the song.

The song has been crooned by Shalmali Kholgade and Savera. It has been composed by Savera and OAFF. The lyrics have been penned by Kausar Munir. Take a look at the same.

The film Gehraiyaan also stars Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. The movie revolves around the sensitive subject of infidelity and complex relationships. In an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, Deepika Padukone had spoken about how aware she is about filming intimate scenes and whether she discusses the same with her director.

In the context of her upcoming film, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress replied, "Honestly, if it weren't for a director like Shakun (Batra), I probably wouldn't have signed up for a film like this. Because I know that someone like him is extremely intelligent and sensitive when it comes to these things. Intimacy in this film is not there to titillate or excite the audience."

Deepika Padukone further added, "It's there because it's just a natural...it's as honest to these characters and to this film as any other part of the film. So, there is an inherent trust that I have in Shakun, which is why I didn't even have to... Of course, we discussed it. (But) The discussion was not before signing the film - Ke Main Yeh Karoongi, Itna Karoongi (I will only do this). We didn't have that kind of conversation." The movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.