Happy Birthday Diljit Dosanjh: Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Bajwa & Other Celebs Extend Warm Wishes

Good Newwz star Diljit Dosanjh turned a year older on January 6 (Thursday). Many celebrities poured in their heartfelt wishes for the singer-actor on social media.

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram Story and posted a picture in which she can be seen laughing her heart out whilst posing next to Diljit. The actress wrote, "Wish you all the happiness Rockstar! Keep spreading smiles! Happiest Birthday Diljit!" Kriti and Dosanjh have earlier shared the screen in Arjun Patiala.

His Honsla Rakh co-star Sonam Bajwa also took to her official social media handle and shared a picture of Diljit along with the message, "Happy Birthday @diljitdosanjh. Wishing you good health and happiness always."

Angad Bedi penned a heartfelt note for his Soorma co-star. He also shared an Instagram Reel of their stills from the film and wrote, "Mere veer da janamdin aaj!!! Happy birthday my Dosanjhwala!!! Keep inspiring... Waheguru chad di kala vich rakhe humeshaan. You were born to shine." Take a look!

Singer-actor Ammy Virk extended birthday wishes to Diljit by sharing a picture of him and at an awards ceremony, along with veteran singer Gurdas Maan. He wrote in his Instagram Story, "@diljitdosanjh bhaji happy b'day, waheguru akaalpurakh sada charhdikala ch rakhan tuhanu...hmesha khush raho, te dabb k kamm karo te saade raaah hor saukhe karo...love u bhaji."

Sonakshi Sinha also wished Diljit by writing, “Happy Birthday honey ji @diljithdosanjh Wishing you good heath, happiness and only good news always!”

Meanwhile, Diljit marked his birthday by announcing a new album named 'Drive Thru' on his social media. Check out the post below: