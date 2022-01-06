Diljit Dosanjh Birthday Special: Here's How Good Newwz Actor & Singer Won Hearts Pan India

Diljit Dosanjh who is celebrating his 38th birthday on January 6, 2021, has been winning hearts as an all-out entertainer. The artists first made a mark as a singer, followed by taking over regional cinema and then over Bollywood. Diljit also has a huge fan following on social media and is often vocal about social issues. He is not only known as an entertainer but also for his humour and fashion.

Shehnaaz-Diljit's Honsla Rakh Beats Qismat; Becomes Number 1 North Indian Film Of The Year

After making fans groove to his music, Diljit acted in a number of Punjabi films and stepped into Bollywood with 2016's release Udta Punjab. He played a cop named Sartaj Singh in the Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor and proved his acting range and also garner critical acclaim.

Not long after, he again won hearts with a knockout performance in Soorma. The biographical sports drama followed a former hockey player Sandeep Singh. He went on to bag roles in other films including Phillauri, Arjun Patiala, and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari.

His most recent release was Good Newwz alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. However, during an interview he revealed that he wasn't sure he wanted to be part of the film. He told BBC, "Mujhe nai laga tha ye log film denge, main jana nai chahta tha...Unhone audition nai karwaya. Aur kehte to phir main karta bhi nai, kyunki mujhe pehle nai film di, to main pehle hi gussa tha."

(I was not sure whether they would give me the role, I didn't want to go. Dharma did not audition me, they gave me the script. Had they asked me to audition, I would not have done the movie, since I was anyway upset with them for backing down on their previous offer).

Honsla Rakh Release Date And Streaming Time On Amazon Prime; Details Here

The actor is known to be down to earth and said that he is a very 'detached person.' "I am not addicted to anything per se. I don't drink, I don't smoke, I have never ever touched any drugs. The only thing I do when I need to refresh myself is speak Gurbani while taking a shower in the morning. That is all I need to take a breather, and I am ready to face the day," the singer told the portal.