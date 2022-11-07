Janhvi Kapoor Gets Candid About Rumoured Beau Orhan Awatramani; 'It Feels Like Home When He Is Around'

Amid rumours of dating Orhan Awatramani, Janhvi Kapoor broke her silence and called him a 'great guy' in one of her recent interviews. The Good Luck Jerry actress revealed that she has known Orhan since a long time and that he is someone whom she trusts a lot.

In an interaction with News18, Janhvi said, "I have known Orry for years now and he is someone who I not only have so much fun with, but he's had my back for a long time, and I have had his back. It feels like home when he is around, and I trust him a lot."

She further added, "I think it's rare to find friends, who will stand up for you the way he stands up for his friends. He is a great guy."

Orhan Awatramani is often spotted hanging out with star kids like Nysa Devgn, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and others. However, it's his friendship with Janhvi Kapoor which has lately been grabbing a lot of eyeballs. Recently, the Dhadak actress attended the Halloween bash which was hosted by Orhan. The duo is often seen partying together and their pictures on social media set several tongues wagging.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in the survival drama Mili helmed by Mathukutty Xavier. The film is a remake of Xavier's 2019 acclaimed Malayalam film Helen which featured Anna Ben as the main antagonist. The Janhvi Kapoor-starrer revolves around a young nurse who has to battle against all the odds to survive after she gets trapped in a freezer while working part-time at a fast food restaurant.

During the promotions of Mili, Janhvi revealed that the scenes that required her shooting in the freezer left her with body pain and she had to resort to painkillers for relief. She also added that the long hours led to film's director falling sick while shooting.

Speaking about Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects, the actress will be sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan for the first time in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. The film reportedly tells the story of a small-town man who wants to marry one of the most beautiful women in his town. Janhvi is also reuniting with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao for Mr & Mrs Mahi.