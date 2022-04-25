Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Her Mom Sridevi Was Obsessed With The Meaning Of Her Name; 'It Resonated With Her'

Janhvi Kapoor shared a close equation with her late mother and actress Sridevi. The actress often talks about their bond in her interviews. In her latest chat with a leading magazine, the Roohi star spilled the beans about whether she was named after the character played by actor Urmila Matondkar in Judaai which also starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi.

Janhvi also recalled that her mother was really obsessed with the idea that the name's meaning is purity.

The actress told Filmfare, "No, I was not named after Urmila's character in Judaai. I think dad just really liked the name from before the film and mom did too. I think mom was really obsessed with the idea that the meaning of it was purity and she would keep looking at me and keep telling me that I look pure and pure soul and things like that. So I feel it really resonated with her in that sense."

On being asked about her reaction when she is told by people that she reminds them of her actress-mother Sridevi, Janhvi added, "It feels good when they say that I remind them of my mom. But it's also logical, I mean we have the same genes. But it means a lot. I think that I get so happy when I see so much of my mom in my sister and I like to think that it's vice versa too so to me, it's comforting and obviously very flattering."

Sridevi passed away due to accidental drowning in a hotel in Dubai on February 24, 2018. Her untimely demise came as a huge shocker to her family, fans and the film fraternity.

While speaking with Filmfare, Janhvi said that it's new for her father to be a single parent and added that he has become more of a friend to her and Khushi than anything else. She also said that their relationship has become more honest and transparent.

Talking about films, Janhvi Kapoor has multiple projects in the pipeline which includes her dad's production Mili, Rajkummar Rao-starrer Mr & Mrs Mahi and Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan.