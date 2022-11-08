Janhvi Kapoor Says Her Glam Image On Social Media Helps Her Pay Her EMIs; 'Hopefully If I Look Cute...'

While most of Janhvi Kapoor's Bollywood outings so far had her essaying middle-class characters, her off-screen image is quite in contrast with that. From alluring shots to curated photoshoots, her Instagram handle is glamorous right from the word go.

In her recent interaction with Galatta Plus, Janhvi admitted that she has been often told that this contrast makes it difficult for the audience to accept her in non-glam roles.

The actress said, "I have been told things like these. 'The kind of films that you are doing are of a certain beat and your social media presence is quite a contradiction. It will make people harder to buy as those characters if they keep seeing you in this get up'. I am trying to protect myself from being calculative like that. It might throw people off to see me in a Manish Malhotra saree and then in a kurta in a film. But that is my job, my art."

Janhvi said he wants to be as real and authentic about it as possible and added, "I'm not that person in real life. That's the point of being an actor."

Speaking about her glam image on social media, which is drastically different from her onscreen one, the Roohi actress explained that she wants to have fun on social media and maybe to get more brands on board to help 'pay EMIs with more ease'.

Janhvi explained, "I don't want to take it so seriously. My social media is for me to have fun. Hopefully if I look cute and five extra people like my pictures, I'll get another brand and I'll be able to pay for my EMIs with more ease than I was before."

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in the survival drama Mili, helmed by Mathukutty Xavier. The film is an official remake of Xavier's Malayalam hit Helen which starred Anna Ben. Despite receiving rave reviews for her performance, Mili is having a disappointing run at the box office and managed to rake in just Rs 2 Crore in four days.

Talking about Janhvi's upcoming projects, the actress will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan and Mr & Mrs Mahi co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Buzz is that she is also in talks to play the female lead in Jr NTR's 30th film.