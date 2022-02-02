Janhvi Kapoor To Make Her South Debut With The Film Jana Gana Mana Alongside Vijay Deverakonda

Janhvi Kapoor is inevitably one of the most bankable gen-z actors on the block. Now it seems like the actress has added another feather to her cap wherein she will be making her South debut soon. Yes, you heard that right, the actress will be seen in a Telugu movie opposite South sensation Vijay Deverakonda.

According to a news report in BollywoodLife, the movie has been titled, Jana Gana Mana and will be helmed by Puri Jagganadh. The project will be bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The news report further added that the shooting for the same will begin by the end of February and will be wrapped by August this year.

The news report added that Jana Gana Mana is expected to be wrapped by the release of Vijay Deverakonda's Liger alongside Ananya Panday. The shooting of the movie will take place in the USA by February end and the makers have already started with the pre-production process. Puri Jagganadh and Vijay Deverakonda who are also working in Liger together, are looking forward to wrapping up the same so that they can focus on this particular film.

The news portal quoted a source close to the project to reveal, "The team is gearing up to leave for the USA in the first week of February and will be filming crucial portions on Vijay Deverakonda and others in this schedule. Puri is determined to complete the entire production by August and release the film in the last quarter of this year."

An insider close to the project further revealed to the publication that Jana Gana Mana will be focusing on some social and political issues. The movie will mark the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Janhvi Kapoor. It is not a surprise if fans become excited to witness this fresh pairing on the big screen.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has a list of interesting projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Good Luck Jerry which will be directed by Sidharth Sengupta. The actress will then be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao. Apart from this, Janhvi will also be seen in Mathukutty Xavier's Milli.