Josh music artist Amit Kumar AKA Manwal is living his dream

Amit Kumar AKA Manwal comes from a small village named Manwal in Punjab's Pathankot. He developed an interest in music at a very young age. He lost his father when he was just 4 years old and since then, his mother used to do farming, household work, and feed the family. Coming from a lower middle class family, he was not a kid who enjoyed luxuries in his childhood.

During his school days, Manwal used to participate in singing competitions and got more inclined towards singing and music. But he never took formal training in music. During his college days, he was influenced by Artists such as Sharry Mann and started writing songs.

Initially, he contacted a few lesser-known singers and the songs got officially released and he received a positive response as a lyricist. Later, he approached some mainstream artists, but they were not convinced with his writing. Manwal then decided to take his art more seriously and worked on his art, and released his debut song 'Audi' under Punjabi label Juke Dock. He received a great response. By this time, he took the responsibility to support his family and also art and started taking up jobs.

After his debut track, he was approached by music producers such as A2Fire, DJ Harpz, and Bups Saggu. And since then, there is no looking back for Manwal. His EP titled 'Out of Nowhere' in collaboration with DJ Harpz was showcased on the Brit Aisa TV and BBC Network, along with his single tracks 'Teri Meri' and 'Vair'. He also collaborated with the famous Bollywood music director Manj Musik RDB as a lyricist/composer for the song 'Kangana' which has 6 Million views. His recently written song was sung by the Lengendary Pakistani Singer Naseebo Lal.

