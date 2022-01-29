Kangana Ranaut Has This Advice For All Those Who Had COVID-19

Kangana Ranaut who battled COVID-19 last year, recently took to social media to share a piece of advice for those who were dealing with post COVID-19 issues. She urged everyone take care of their body after recovering from the virus.

The Manikarnika actress took to her Instagram story and wrote, "All those who have had covid or the vaccine please check your vitamin d3 and b12 levels, start these supplements regardless, also work on strengthening your body and organs....through yoga, daily walks or any other form of exercise that you do, add meditation or pranayam to it... you may not know what your body is struggling with unless it's tested by work, circumstances or situations.. take care of yourself."

In other news, Kangana is currently busy shooting for her debut production film, Tiku Weds Sheru with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film marks popular TV actress Avneet Kaur's debut in Bollywood. Kangana recently congratulated Nawazuddin for designing his new house with a post on her Instagram stories that read, "@nawazuddin_siddiqui sir ne apna naya ghar khud design kiya hai bahut khubsurat hai...bahut bahut mubarak (Nawazuddin Siddiqui sir has designed his new house himself. It is very beautiful. Many congratulations)."

Apart from Tiku Weds Sheru, Kangana Ranaut has some interesting films in the pipeline. This includes Tejas, Dhaakad, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Sita and Emergency.