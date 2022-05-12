Kangana Ranaut On Arpita Khan's Eid Party: Every Person In The Party Was Only Talking About Dhaakad Trailer

It's not the first time when actress Kangana Ranaut is being snubbed by Bollywood celebrities. Earlier, she has spoken about it multiple times. Remember when no celebrity cared to say a word about Manikarnika? Now, she is gearing up for her forthcoming release Dhaakad and she is happy that Kiara Advani, whose film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be clashing with Dhaakad, went to her and praised her at Arpita Khan's Eid bash.

She told Siddharth Kannan, "These people don't want to praise me. Sometimes, I feel there is no lobby but people have a lot of their own insecurities. The other day, Kiara met and she praised me. She said watch both the films (Dhaakad and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) and this and that. I don't think there is pressure."

She further said that she always says that everyone is a feminist till they actually see a woman rise.

"Phir thoda sa hurt hota hai (It hurts a bit). I went to a Bollywood party (Arpita Khan's Eid bash). Every person in the party was only talking about the trailer. When you are so impressed by a trailer, all of you, why is it so hidden then?" wondered Ranaut.

She also went on to add that she is always the first one to praise others' work.

She said, "Whenever I see some work, whether it is RRR or Pushpa, I praise it. I was the first one to praise The Kashmir Files. I was the first one to praise Kriti Sanon for Mimi. I'm always the first one. There is no work, which I like and I don't praise. It's not like I'll do 'Arre wah wah' for every film that's coming. But if touches my heart and it's good work, I definitely praise it."