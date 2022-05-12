    For Quick Alerts
      Kangana Ranaut On Arpita Khan's Eid Party: Every Person In The Party Was Only Talking About Dhaakad Trailer

      By
      |

      It's not the first time when actress Kangana Ranaut is being snubbed by Bollywood celebrities. Earlier, she has spoken about it multiple times. Remember when no celebrity cared to say a word about Manikarnika? Now, she is gearing up for her forthcoming release Dhaakad and she is happy that Kiara Advani, whose film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be clashing with Dhaakad, went to her and praised her at Arpita Khan's Eid bash.

      She told Siddharth Kannan, "These people don't want to praise me. Sometimes, I feel there is no lobby but people have a lot of their own insecurities. The other day, Kiara met and she praised me. She said watch both the films (Dhaakad and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) and this and that. I don't think there is pressure."

      kangana-ranaut-on-arpita-khan-s-eid-party-every-person-in-the-party-was-only-talking-about-dhaakad

      She further said that she always says that everyone is a feminist till they actually see a woman rise.

      "Phir thoda sa hurt hota hai (It hurts a bit). I went to a Bollywood party (Arpita Khan's Eid bash). Every person in the party was only talking about the trailer. When you are so impressed by a trailer, all of you, why is it so hidden then?" wondered Ranaut.

      kangana-ranaut-on-arpita-khan-s-eid-party-every-person-in-the-party-was-only-talking-about-dhaakad

      She also went on to add that she is always the first one to praise others' work.

      She said, "Whenever I see some work, whether it is RRR or Pushpa, I praise it. I was the first one to praise The Kashmir Files. I was the first one to praise Kriti Sanon for Mimi. I'm always the first one. There is no work, which I like and I don't praise. It's not like I'll do 'Arre wah wah' for every film that's coming. But if touches my heart and it's good work, I definitely praise it."

      Story first published: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 12:14 [IST]
      X