Kangana Ranaut Slams Journalist For Asking A Question On Deepika Padukone's Row With Influencer

Kangana Ranaut recently engaged in verbal duel with a journalist at the launch event of her new reality show 'Lock Upp' when the latter asked her a question about Deepika Padukone's recent row with a popular influencer on social media.

During the Q&A session with the media, Kangana was asked by the journalist to share her take on the influencer shaming Deepika for her 'hemlines and necklines' during promotions of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan.

Not pleased by the question, the Manikarnika star replied, "Look, I am here to defend those who can't defend themselves. Alright? She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can't promote her film here. Sit down."

When the journalist defended herself by saying that she wasn't promoting the film, Kangana hit back, "You are naming the film which is coming. Obviously you are being planted by the PRs of the said film. Hum itne bhi toh nadan nahi hai."

Kangana further said that her show's launch event wasn't the platform to talk about Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan promotion wardrobe and that she's more than ready to talk about it elsewhere. She said, "Do it outside, I will engage with you for 45 minutes."

Ekta Kapoor, who is producing Kangana's reality show Lock Upp, added, "It's a different press conference, my friend." When the journalist said that Kangana's tone while answering 'was a little condescending," the actress lashed out by saying, "You know, this is an old trick. The last time I was banned by the media in the same press conference, it didn't lead to anything. So please have a seat."

She was referring to her infamous war of words with a journalist at the Judgementall Hai Kya press conference in 2019 after which a certain section of media had announced a boycott against her.

Workwise, Kangana Ranaut has multiple projects in the pipeline.