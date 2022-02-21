Kangana Ranaut Takes Sly Dig At Alia Bhatt; Predicts Gangubai Kathiawadi Will Be Burnt To Ashes At Box Office

After mocking Deepika Padukone's recently released film Gehraiyaan and calling it a 'thrash', Kangana Ranaut has now turned her attention towards Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

In a strongly worded post on her Instagram stories, the actress took an indirect jibe at Alia and predicted that Gangubai Kathiawadi will tank at the box office. Calling Alia 'romcom bimbo', the Queen actress said that the biggest drawback of the film is the wrong casting.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories to pen a cryptic post that read, "This Friday 200 crore will be burnt to ashes at the box office... for a Papa (Movie Mafia Daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British Passport) because Papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting... Yeh nahi sudhrenge, no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films... Bollywood is destined to doom jab tab movie mafia has power."

Earlier in an interview with Koimoi, Alia had talked about the criticism against her casting in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial and said, "Yeah, people must have suggested casting. But I feel like one should not really get into, somebody who is a director who has been working for 25 years obviously knows whom to cast in their main lead. I was okay with people thinking I was not right for the part because that is their own perspective."

A few days ago, Kangana had slammed a viral video of a young girl imitating one of the scenes from Gangubai Kathiawadi. Later the actress had defended herself against those questioning her motive behind the same and alleging that she criticized the video to affect the film's box office collection.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on one of the chapters from Hussain Zaidi's novel 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai'. Starring Alia Bhatt as the main protagonist, the film also stars Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari with Ajay Devgn doing a cameo as Rahim Lala.