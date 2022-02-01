Kareena Kapoor Recalls How Akshay Kumar Had Advised Saif Ali Khan Not To Woo Her During Tashan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor had been married for almost two decades and are doting parents to two kids, Taimur and Jeh. It is known to all that the duo fell in love on the sets of Tashan. But do you know Kareena's Tashan co-star Akshay Kumar had actually advised Saif not to pursue Kareena when they were shooting for the film?

The Veere Di Wedding actress made this relevation in her recent conversation with Akshay's actress-turned writer Twinkle Khanna for her Tweak India platform. Bebo revealed that Akshay had Saif in a corner and advised him not to woo Kareena.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Make For A Stylish Fam In This Lovely Picture

Kareena said that it was "some kind of karmic connection in a way" as she and Saif were supposed to do a few films together but she always no to them before they finally teamed up for Tashan in 2008.

Bebo told Twinkle, "Saif and Akshay were talking and Akshay kind of got the vibe that Saif and me were like connecting. Akshay took Saif in the corner and he was like, 'listen, tread carefully because they are dangerous girls, this is a dangerous family and I know them, so dekh ke rah (be careful)'."

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Lovely Birthday Wish For Bestie Amrita Arora, Says 'No One Like You'

She continued, "He was like don't kind of mess with her, was his vibe to him that he was trying to say that 'you are barking up the wrong tree.' Saif was like, 'no, no. I know that, I've figured her out'."

Earlier, Kareena had revealed that she wore her heart on the sleeve when they were shooting for Tashan. The actress had said that Saif was so charming that she fell for him hook, line & sinker. She had also recalled going on long bike rides with him when they were filming in Ladakh and Jaisalmer. Bebo had said that she and Saif would enjoy the beauty and bond over great conversations, adding that the latter helped her to heal and love herself.

Eventually after living together for five years, Saif and Kareena tied the knot in 2012.