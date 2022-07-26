Kargil Vijay Diwas: Sidharth Malhotra Says He Could Connect With The Sacrifice Of The Indian Army

Kargil Vijay Diwas holds a special place in Sidharth Malhotra's heart. 23 years ago, Captain Vikram Batra lost his life fighting for the country in the Kargil War, and last year, Sidharth portrayed his sacrifice in the film Shershaah so beautifully that the nation became a fan of the actor. Ever since Sidharth became a part of Shershaah and learnt about the sacrifices of our brave Indian Army, the special day gained a new significance in the actor's life.

While speaking to Hindustan Times about the same, Sidharth said, "After shooting for Shershaah, and then last year getting an opportunity to be present at the ceremony of Kargil Vijay Diwas there, amongst the families of all the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives and the officials of the Indian Army... It was an extremely emotional moment for me on various levels."

Sidharth further said that he could really connect with the effort and the sacrifice of the Indian Army, and the essence and the importance of celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas. He went on to add that it is a sacrifice that everyone must remember and respect.

He also said that after knowing about the life of a war hero so closely, Kargil Vijay Diwas is extremely special to him, and it is something he thinks every Indian should respect.

The 37-year-old also recalled the days spent in the Kargil region, and shared with the daily that his meetings with various army personnel and their family members have given him such an interesting and in depth insight regarding what our Indian Armed forces across the country do, and the efforts and resources that go into it.

"The character of Captain Vikram Batra is so close to me, I have lived the role for so many years. It has definitely changed my outlook towards the armed forces, and towards the effort that our government makes," concluded Sidharth.