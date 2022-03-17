kriti-sanon-reveals-why-she-chose-to-do-akshay-kumar-starrer-bachchhan-paandey

Kriti Sanon who is gearing up for the release of Bachchhan Paandey, spoke about giving her nod to the film and said that her character in the film is very gutsy and knows what she wants and how to get it. This feature of her character in Bachchhan Paandey prompted her to do the film.

While speaking to Indian Express, Kriti said, "You just need to be true to your character. What kind of film it is, doesn't always matter. If it is a comedy, I am not going to jump into it and start doing comedy, unless the character would be in that situation."

She further added, "My character in Bachchhan Paandey is an urban girl who is very gutsy. She knows what she wants and how to get it. She wants to make a film and picks this very dangerous guy as her subject. She calls her friend and goes to Bagwa to actually do it. She is in a dangerous world with dangerous men. And, that's what attracted me towards her."

Kriti went on to add that while shooting for Bachchhan Paandey, she learnt a lot from her fellow actors.

"It is a lot of give and take with your co-stars. You can't prepare for the role. So, I just came on the sets to have fun," said Kriti.

It's not the first time when Kriti will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar. The duo has worked together in Housefull 4 and netizens are excited to see them together on the screen once again.

Apart from them, Bachchhan Paandey, which is helmed by Farhad Samji, also features Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Prateik Babbar in key roles. The film will arrive in the theatres tomorrow (March 18, 2022).