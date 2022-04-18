mrunal-thakur-on-why-jersey-deserves-to-be-watched-in-theatres

Recently, the makers of Jersey postponed the release of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer to avoid its clash with KGF: Chapter 2. Now, the film expected to hit the theatres on April 22, 2022. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Mrunal was asked why the film deserves to be watched in theatres only, here's what she said...

She told ETimes that Jersey is a film that is full of mixed emotions. The characters are so relatable that the film deserves to be watched uninterrupted in a cinema hall.

She said, "Often, when you watch a film on OTT, you are subjected to distractions. This is that kind of a film which will give you joy... something that will make you want to celebrate and begin a conversation. Also, the scenes are aesthetically shot for a big-screen experience. Like, all the cricket shots you see are not computer graphics."

She further said that one can see depth in the scenes, like the movement of the ball when Shahid plays cricket or the expression of people sitting in the audience when they are watching the match.

She also asserted that she is sure that once people watch the film, they will go to their parents and thank them for whatever they have done for them.

"I want to dedicate this film to my mom and dad. My dad retired last month, and so I am very emotional about it. I am grateful to him for all the things he has done for me so that I could reach where I am today," said the Toofaan actress.

Well, we are excited to see Mrunal in Jersey.

She was last seen in Dhamaka alongside Kartik Aaryan and netizens loved her honest performance in the film.