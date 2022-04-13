Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt To Get Married Tomorrow, Confirms Neetu Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities have officially begun. The much-loved couple reportedly had their mehndi ceremony this evening, in the presence of family members and close friends. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's mother and sister, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have finally revealed the highly anticipated wedding date.

The mother-daughter duo confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get married tomorrow (April 14, Thursday), during their brief chat with the paparazzi. While interacting with the media, Neetu Singh and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also confirmed that the star wedding will be held at the groom's Vastu residence, in the presence of close ones.

Neetu Kapoor, who looked extremely happy and excited about her son's wedding, opened up about Alia Bhatt. The senior actress stated that her to-be daughter-in-law is the best, and showered her blessings on the couple. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, on the other hand, stated that Alia is very cute and extremely sweet like a doll.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Mehendi ceremony was held at the groom's residence in Vastu. The ceremony was attended by the family members including Ranbir's cousin sisters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, and others. The couple is expected to officially reveal the inside pics from the pre-wedding festivities on social media, after the wedding.

Even though nothing much has been revealed about the wedding, the latest reports suggest that Alia Bhatt has opted for a Sabyasachi wedding lehenga for her big day. Ranbir Kapoor is also expected to be seen in a Sabyasachi outfit. If the reports are to be believed, both Ranbir and Alia will be seen in the custom-made Manish Malhotra creations at their wedding reception.