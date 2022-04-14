Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding: Newlyweds' First Pics Leaked; Spotted Doing Photoshoot After Wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s first pictures after the wedding have been leaked online. The newlyweds look resplendent in their beige and golden outfits as they get clicked while doing a photoshoot after the wedding.

The couple tied knots in a private ceremony in the presence of their close friends and immediate family members. The nuptials took place at Ranbir’s Mumbai resident Vastu today. In the leaked clips, the Brahmastra couple was seen kissing and posing on the terrace. Take a look!

THE MOST STUNNING BRIDE THAT EVER LIVED #RanbirAliaWedding pic.twitter.com/sbuzG010kx — zara (@reigningbhatt) April 14, 2022

According to various media reports, the star couple exchanged their vows and took their pheras in the presence of over 50 guests. The couple’s wedding theme was white and gold.

Ranbir's cousin and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan, Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt and step-sibling Pooja Bhatt, filmmakers Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji, Neetu Kapoor, Akash and Shloka Ambani were snapped by the paparazzi at the wedding.

A source close to the wedding had earlier told ETimes, "The guest list includes only 40-50 people including family and 20 of the couple's closest buddies. As of now, the family has not taken permission for the baraat procession to be walked down the road from Krishna Raj to Vastu building. The wedding is likely to take place behind closed doors, in an extremely private manner, in the complex's banquet. Rituals are expected to commence from 2 pm."