Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt To Tie The Knot On April 17: Read Details Inside!

The
reports
regarding
Bollywood's
IT
couple
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Alia
Bhatt's
April
wedding
have
been
doing
rounds
for
the
last
few
days.
The
sources
close
to
the
Brahmastra
pair
had
suggested
that
they
are
planning
to
enter
the
wedlock
in
a
private
ceremony,
by
mid-April.
Interestingly,
the
sources
close
to
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Alia
Bhatt's
families
have
now
revealed
the
wedding
date.
According
to
the
reports
published
by
The
Times
Of
India,
Alia
and
Ranbir
will
tie
the
knot
on
April
17,
Sunday.
The
reports
suggest
that
the
wedding,
which
will
be
a
close-knit
ceremony,
will
be
held
at
RK
Studios
in
Mumbai.
The
reports
also
confirmed
that
nothing
extravagant
has
been
planned
yet,
for
the
wedding.
As
per
the
reports,
Alia
Bhatt's
maternal
grandfather
Narendranath
Razdan
had
expressed
his
wish
to
see
her
getting
married
to
Ranbir
Kapoor.
Even
though
the
Kapoor
and
Bhatt
families
were
initially
looking
for
a
date
by
the
end
of
April,
they
finally
decided
to
prepone
a
little,
considering
Narendranath
Razdan's
health
condition.