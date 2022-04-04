Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt To Tie The Knot On April 17: Read Details Inside!

The reports regarding Bollywood's IT couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's April wedding have been doing rounds for the last few days. The sources close to the Brahmastra pair had suggested that they are planning to enter the wedlock in a private ceremony, by mid-April. Interestingly, the sources close to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's families have now revealed the wedding date.

According to the reports published by The Times Of India, Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot on April 17, Sunday. The reports suggest that the wedding, which will be a close-knit ceremony, will be held at RK Studios in Mumbai. The reports also confirmed that nothing extravagant has been planned yet, for the wedding.

As per the reports, Alia Bhatt's maternal grandfather Narendranath Razdan had expressed his wish to see her getting married to Ranbir Kapoor. Even though the Kapoor and Bhatt families were initially looking for a date by the end of April, they finally decided to prepone a little, considering Narendranath Razdan's health condition.