Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Animal Will Be Dubbed In Telugu And Tamil; Bhushan Kumar Confirms

After the blockbuster success of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial Animal features Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in leading roles. The film recently went on floors in Manali.

The film's producer Bhushan Kumar in his latest interview with India Today, revealed that the Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna-starrer will also be dubbed in Telugu and Tamil.

Bhushan said, "We are planning to dub Animal in Telugu in a proper manner with promotions. Our plus point is that we have Rashmika Mandanna, who is a South Indian star, and we have a director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is superhit in the South as well as North India. We have a good combination to work on a proper dubbed film which will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. We will be doing it in the proper way, which is our film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga as the director."

When asked what fans can expect from this much-anticipated movie, Bhushan Kumar said that Animal is the kind of film which people. Besides larget than life visuals, it has heroism, action, emotion and everything put together.

"We are trying to put everything in this film because the script is such that the audience will get the feeling of larger-than-life action sequences and they will get to see a father-son's emotion in it," the portal quoted him as saying.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, the film touted to be a crime thriller, is slated to hit the big screens on August 11, 2023.