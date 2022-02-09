Ranveer Singh Praises 'Choti Deepika' As She Reenacts Deepika Padukone's Ram-Leela Scene

That Ranveer Singh leaves no stone unturned to hype his wifey and actress Deepika Padukone is known to all. The actor is a doting hubby and his recent post also had him introducing the world to 'Choti Deepika.' The said young girl could be seen reenacting a scene of Deepika from the movie Goliyon Ki RaasLeela: Ram-Leela.

Talking about the same, Ranveer Singh shared a video of a young girl named Rashi Shinde who could be seen performing an emotional scene of Deepika Padukone along with Ranveer from the movie. The girl nails the expressions of the actress to the core as she reenacts the same on a video-sharing platform. Fans were also in awe of Rashi and her uncanny resemblance to the Piku actress' performance in Goliyon Ki RaasLeela: Ram-Leela.

Deepika Padukone Reveals She And Husband Ranveer Singh Will Complete 10 Years Of Togetherness In 2022

'Choti Deepika' soon became one of the top trends on Twitter after Ranveer Singh's tweet. Sharing the video of the girl, the Gully Boy actor wrote, "Leela Jaisi Koi Nahi! Check out this mini version of you! @deepikapadukone. Love the expressions! Red heart #chotideepika." Take a look at his tweet.

Leela jaisi koi nahi! 😄

Check out this mini version of you! @deepikapadukone

Love the expressions! ❤️ #chotideepika pic.twitter.com/sY3Pa692CG — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 9, 2022

Now, it will be interesting to see how Deepika Padukone reacts to her mini-version. Talking about Goliyon Ki RaasLeela: Ram-Leela, the movie was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The 2013 film marked the first collaboration of Ranveer and Deepika. Love soon blossomed between the two on the sets of the movie which also reflected in their onscreen chemistry. The two soon began dating after working together in the movie and put a stamp on their fairytale romance by tying the knot in November 2018.

Deepika Padukone Says Ranveer Singh Feels Gehraiyaan Is Going To Be A Special Film

Meanwhile, in a recent interview at a chat show on Radio City, Deepika Padukone revealed that she and Ranveer Singh will complete 10 years of togetherness this year. The Om Shanti Om actress also revealed what the idea of love means to her. On this, she said, "It has to have friendship, companionship, trust, communication and I think, while I've completed 15 years in the film industry, I think we (Ranveer Singh and I) complete being 10 years together. To be able to just be ourselves, just completely with my flaws, my mistakes, my pluses. To know that I can truly be myself without being judged. I think those are the values that I really hold onto very, very dearly."