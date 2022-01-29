deepika-padukone-says-ranveer-singh-feels-gehraiyaan-is-going-to-be-a-special-film

Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Gehraiyaan, which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles, is in tremendous buzz. Even though the trailer has received mixed reactions from netizens, many netizens are looking forward to Shakun Batra's domestic noir. Amid all the anticipation around the film, Deepika opened up about her actor-husband Ranveer Singh's reaction to its trailer and here's what she said...

Ananya Panday Praises Deepika Padukone; 'She Is As Beautiful On The Inside As She Is On The Outside'

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Deepika revealed, "He said it's a masterclass in acting. And he feels like it's going to be a very, very special film. Because just the energy of this film. The way he's feeling is the way most of the world is feeling. There's a lot of warmth, there's a lot of freshness, there's a lot of love. There's a lot of newness that everyone's experiencing. You can't really pinpoint what it is."

She further added, "Maybe it's the casting, it's the story, it's the characters, it's the music, the way it's been shot, the way it's been styled. He's feeling just the way everyone else is feeling; just a lot of excitement. He cannot wait to watch the film, he loved the trailer. Loves the music. He feels that the performances are going to be amazing."

Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone Says Her Husband Ranveer Singh Is Most Excited For The Movie

Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022. The film revolves around four characters and their chaotic lives.

Earlier, in an interview with a media portal, Ananya clarified that Gehraiyaan does not glorify infidelity and rather reflects on the complicated relationships of four people.