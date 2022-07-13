shah-rukh-khan-s-dunki-dop-amit-roy-quits-the-film-over-creative-differences-with-rajkumar-hirani

Uh oh! It seems Dunki DOP (Director of Photography/ Cinematographer) Amit Roy and director Rajkumar Hirani are not the same page, hence the former chose to quit the film so that things don't get worse between them. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Amit confirmed the news and said that he is not doing Dunki anymore.

He further told Times Of India, "I shot for 18-19 days and quit. Raju Hirani and I had some creative differences. We both couldn't see from the same angle. But let me tell you that the parting was very amicable. We both sat down and then I quit. Honestly, I didn't want it to reach a stage of friction."

However, Amit does not hold any grudge against Hirani. He said that he respects Hirani a lot and it is just unfortunate that they couldn't be on the same page.

"It happens sometimes. I had shot a song in 'Sanju' for Hirani- the 'Baba Bolta Hai Bas Ho Gaya' song. We had a great time then. I have also done a few ads for him. But you see, an ad is a collaborative effort wherein the client's vision also matters. But when it comes to a film, it is the director's vision," added Roy.

He further added that the scenes that he shot will be retained in Dunki, as his and Hirani's parting didn't happen on a sour note.

Dunki marks the first collaboration of Hirani with Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. The film is slated to be arrived in theatres on December 22, 2023.