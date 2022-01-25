Shah Rukh Khan's Hand Written Note For Egyptian Fan Inspires Amul's Latest Topical

It was recently reported that superstar Shah Rukh Khan had sent a handwritten note to an Egyptian fan of his for helping an Indian professor. Now, Amul has dedicated its latest topical to this lovely gesture of the actor. The brand gave a rather filmy touch to the topical with references from Shah Rukh's hit movies like Pardes (1997) and Swades (2004).

Talking about the same, the topical had an artwork of Shah Rukh Khan wherein he can be seen standing at his home Mannat's balcony with a signed picture of his in his hand. The topical on the other side has artwork of the Indian professor Ashwini Deshpande who can be seen in Egypt and is starstruck on seeing the actor's signed photograph. They captioned the same stating, "Pardes Mein Swades Ka Effect." Take a look at the post.

Talking about the incident, last year, an Indian professor Ashwini Deshpande had taken to Twitter to reveal how an Egyptian travel agent made an exception for her about payment issues just because she was "from the country of Shah Rukh Khan." The professor had tweeted, "Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk & he did."

The professor herself with her hubby visited Egypt to thank the travel agent for his gesture. She took to her Twitter account to request SRK's production Red Chillies Entertainment to send a picture of King Khan and tweeted, "My husband & I finally met the man in this story today! I told him about the tsunami of good cheer his story generated. @RedChilliesEnt: he would be delighted with a photo of @iamsrk, autographed in his daughter's name if possible. Please DM me if this can be arranged, thanks."

To everyone's surprise, Shah Rukh Khan obliged the request and sent a handwritten note for the Egyptian travel agent which read, "Thank you for being kind to my fellow Indian. Very gracious and generous of you. May your kind of good souls multiply." The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor also sent three autographed pictures of himself.